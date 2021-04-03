Division II program DBU wins tournament against Division I teams by 27 strokes

The DBU women's golf team is ranked #1 in the country in Division II, and is quite clearly better than many Division I programs, too

DALLAS — The Dallas Baptist Women's Golf program is exceptional.

"They know that they're expected to play great," head coach Kenny Trapp said. "That's why they come here."

But even the No. 1 team in the country in Division II has to deal with the weather just like everyone else. And trying to prepare for their season amid last month's snow storm was quite a challenge.

"We were basically stuck on campus," Trapp said.

"It was hard, because we weren't getting to get outside and putt," senior Hanna Harrison said. "Putting was a big thing."

This week, they played their first tournament of the season. It was played on Kiawah Island in South Carolina... a nice change of pace.

"Oh, we can wear shorts, and it's sunny outside, and we have to put sunscreen on," Harrison said with a laugh. "It's great."

That first tournament, though was all Division I teams. Except DBU.

"Normally when I ask to get invited to these tournaments, I get no replies," Trapp said.

Not this time. DBU was invited. And made the most of it.

"These girls know when they tee it up, they're not getting extra shots because they're D-I," Trapp said. "It's you just gotta get it in the hole."

So for three days, the DBU women did their thing. Faith DeLaGarza won the individual title. And as a team, DBU won by 27 strokes.

"It shows all Division II athletes that even though you're Division III, Division II," DeLaGarza said, "if you're gonna be on your game that day, you can definitely compete with anybody that's in Division I."

Not a bad start to the season. But they're focused on bigger goals.

"National Championship," Harrison said. "That's our goal. It has been."

And they believe they've got the goods to make it happen.

"Out of my five years being here, this is the best team we've ever had," Harrison said.

"As a whole, we're a family," DeLaGarza added. "And if we just keep working well together, and meshing like we have been, I think that we can get the job done."