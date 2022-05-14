Dallas Game 7s: Mavericks, Stars taking playoff series down to the wire

Sunday, May 15 will be a massive day for Dallas sports fans. The Mavericks tip off vs. Suns at 7 p.m., while the Stars take center ice vs. the Flames at 8:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Buckle up, Dallas sports fans. Sunday might be a rollercoaster.

Both the Mavericks and the Stars are set to go into their respective do-or-die Game 7s on Sunday night.

The Mavericks forced Game 7 against the Suns after torching Phoenix, 113-86, at the American Airlines Center on Thursday. The Stars' matchup was a little more competitive, but the AAC continued to be a fortress for its home squads, as they forced Game 7 in Calgary after winning 4-2 on Friday.

Dallas benefited from quite the stretch of consecutive home games played at the AAC. Due to the staggered schedule, sports fans here in DFW were spoiled with a playoff game every single day last week, including four straight home games from Friday, May 6 to Monday, May 9.

The question now is: will Dallas get to continue to revel in the hype of the playoffs? It all comes down to one game ... each at least.

Here is all the information you need on the Game 7s for the Mavericks and the Stars:

Time: 7 p.m. tip-off

Where to watch: TNT

Watch party: at American Airlines Center. Doors (only north and east Entrance) open at 6 p.m. Free admission, free parking at Lexus Garage, in-game giveaways and more!

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Where to watch: ESPN2