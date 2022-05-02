Yup, there's a playoff game every day this week involving a Dallas sports team

If you're a Mavs and Stars fan, you're eatin' good this week -- if you're willing to stay up late.

DALLAS — If you're a fan of the Mavericks and Stars, this week will feel like a dream. Both are in their respective league's playoffs, and there's a game every day this week.

Let me repeat: There's a playoff game starring a Dallas team through the next SEVEN days -- from Monday to next Monday!

However, you must be willing to stay up late.

The Mavs are up first when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at 9 p.m. in the Western Conference semifinals.

The Stars then begin their Stanley Cup playoff run on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames, also at 9 p.m.

The coming stretch of Dallas playoffs:



MON: Mavs-Suns Gm 1 - 9pm

TUE: Stars-Flames Gm 1 - 9pm

WED: Mavs-Suns Gm 2 - 9pm

THU: Stars-Flames Gm 2 - 9pm

FRI: Suns-Mavs Gm 3 - 8:30pm

SAT: Flames-Stars Gm 3- 8:30pm

SUN: Suns-Mavs Gm 4 - 2:30pm

MON: Flames-Stars Gm 4- 8:30pm — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 1, 2022

The reason for the late start times is due to the Mavs and Stars playing opponents in western time zones. Later game times can also be expected, even when both teams return to the American Airlines Center.

Below is the schedule for this week, so that you can plan accordingly. All times are CST.

Monday

Mavericks vs. Suns Game 1

When: Monday, May 2 at 9 p.m.

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch: Broadcasted on TNT

Tuesday

Stars vs. Flames Game 1

When: Tuesday, May 3 at 9 p.m.

Where: Calgary, Canada

How to watch: Broadcasted on Bally Sports Southwest and ESPN 2

Wednesday

Mavericks vs. Suns Game 2

When: Wednesday, May 4 at 9 p.m.

Where: Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch: Broadcasted on TNT

Thursday

Stars vs. Flames Game 2

When: Thursday, May 5 at 9 p.m.

Where: Calgary, Canada

How to watch: Broadcasted on Bally Sports Southwest and TBS

Friday

Suns vs. Mavericks Game 3

When: Friday, May 6 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Dallas, Texas

How to watch: Broadcasted on ESPN

Saturday

Flames vs. Stars Game 3

When: Saturday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Dallas, Texas

How to watch: Broadcasted on Bally Sports Southwest and TNT

Sunday

Suns vs. Mavericks Game 4

When: Sunday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Dallas, Texas

How to watch: Broadcasted on ESPN

Monday, May 9

Flames vs. Stars Game 4

When: Monday, May 9 at 8:30 p.m.

Where: Dallas, Texas