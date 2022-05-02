Yup, there's a playoff game every day this week involving a Dallas sports team

DALLAS — If you're a fan of the Mavericks and Stars, this week will feel like a dream. Both are in their respective league's playoffs, and there's a game every day this week.
Let me repeat: There's a playoff game starring a Dallas team through the next SEVEN days -- from Monday to next Monday!
However, you must be willing to stay up late.
The Mavs are up first when they take on the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at 9 p.m. in the Western Conference semifinals.
The Stars then begin their Stanley Cup playoff run on Tuesday against the Calgary Flames, also at 9 p.m.
The reason for the late start times is due to the Mavs and Stars playing opponents in western time zones. Later game times can also be expected, even when both teams return to the American Airlines Center.
Below is the schedule for this week, so that you can plan accordingly. All times are CST.
Monday
Mavericks vs. Suns Game 1
When: Monday, May 2 at 9 p.m.
Where: Phoenix, Arizona
How to watch: Broadcasted on TNT
Tuesday
Stars vs. Flames Game 1
When: Tuesday, May 3 at 9 p.m.
Where: Calgary, Canada
How to watch: Broadcasted on Bally Sports Southwest and ESPN 2
Wednesday
Mavericks vs. Suns Game 2
When: Wednesday, May 4 at 9 p.m.
Where: Phoenix, Arizona
How to watch: Broadcasted on TNT
Thursday
Stars vs. Flames Game 2
When: Thursday, May 5 at 9 p.m.
Where: Calgary, Canada
How to watch: Broadcasted on Bally Sports Southwest and TBS
Friday
Suns vs. Mavericks Game 3
When: Friday, May 6 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Dallas, Texas
How to watch: Broadcasted on ESPN
Saturday
Flames vs. Stars Game 3
When: Saturday, May 7 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Dallas, Texas
How to watch: Broadcasted on Bally Sports Southwest and TNT
Sunday
Suns vs. Mavericks Game 4
When: Sunday, May 8 at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Dallas, Texas
How to watch: Broadcasted on ESPN
Monday, May 9
Flames vs. Stars Game 4
When: Monday, May 9 at 8:30 p.m.
Where: Dallas, Texas
How to watch: Broadcasted on Bally Sports Southwest and TBS