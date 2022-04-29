'It's a hot ticket!': Mavs fans buying up tickets and team gear after first playoff series win since 2011

Mavs fans are fired up! They've waited a long time for another chance at an NBA Championship.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks came home with a playoff series win for the first time since 2011 after beating the Utah Jazz in Game 6 on Thursday night.

Clara Montiel was in high school when the Mavs got this far and went on to beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals.

"I did come downtown, it was packed. It was exciting that we made it through the first round and ready for Phoenix," said Montiel.

Anthony Partee says he was partying on his couch last night when the Mavs won and ran out to buy a jersey on Friday.

"Last night when we beat the Utah Jazz, I was jumping up and down for joy," said Partee.

Not only are Mavs fans buying their team gear, they started snatching up playoff tickets as soon as the game ended.

"The tickets are flying out of here. You can’t keep them on the shelves like if they were a can of produce," said Robert Lodes of Metro Tickets.

Lodes says he hasn’t seen this much excitement since 2011. And he was at the championship game when the Mavs beat the Heat.

"I was in Miami at the game that clinched the championship. There is nothing like being a fan on the road in the Miami Heat stadium and beating Lebron, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. You could hear the Mavs fan walking around the arena yelling 'Let’s go Mavs!'" said Lodes.

While the Phoenix Suns do have some star power with Chris Paul and Devin Booker, Mavs fans say we have Luka and Brunson -- and they have faith that’s enough.

”We have all the all-stars and key players to make it and our head coach has really helped us and our defense,” said Montiel.

“We have all the pieces and the potential we could go all the way this year,” said Lodes.