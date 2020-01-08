Dallas sports technology duo created a robotic quarterback. The NFL is catching on

Igor Karlicic and Bhargav Maganti are the co-founders of Monarc, a Dallas-based sports technology company.

While developing the world’s first robotic quarterback, Igor Karlicic and Bhargav Maganti never anticipated their invention would be sidelined by a pandemic, virtually shutting down practice time.

They are finding that NFL players are using their technology as a way to practice at home while socially distancing.

Karlicic and Maganti are the co-founders of Monarc, a Dallas-based sports technology company. After years of development, Monarc released “The Seeker,” a robotic training device with the capabilities of a quarterback.

The Seeker uses a tracking device to “throw” the football, creating realistic drills for wide receivers, Karlicic said.

“We say (robotic) quarterback because it allows people to train alone for the first time ever,” Karlicic said.

Current NFL players such as tight ends George Kittle, Hunter Henry, T.J. Hockenson, and Eric Ebron as well as wide receiver Mohamed Sanu are all using The Seeker.

Another potential NFL connection for the device is James Proche, a Dallas native who was the leading receiver for Southern Methodist University last season, and a sixth-round draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens.

Proche said he first used The Seeker while playing for SMU. He likes the device because it creates game-like situations, and it can be programmed to create certain throws with the football that aren’t possible on normal machines.