2023 NCAA Women's Final Four: Ticket information, schedule and more

DALLAS — Dallas is set to play host to the 2023 NCAA Women's Final Four, as well as the Division II and Division III national championship games in late March and early April 2023.

The NCAA semifinal action will take place at the American Airlines Center at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. CST on Friday, March 31, followed by the national championship at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday April 2. The Division II and Division III national championship games will be played on Saturday, April 1.

For the Women’s Final Four, one all-session ticket will give fans access to the two semifinal games as well as the national championship game. Fans will also have the option of adding tickets to the Division II and III national championship games to the all-session package. Tickets for the NCAA Women's Final Four will go on sale to the public on Sept. 30 at ncaa.com/wbbtickets.

For the latest information about the 2023 NCAA Women’s Final Four, visit NCAA.com/WomensFinalFour.