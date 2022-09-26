QB Cooper Rush makes history in Cowboys' comeback win over Giants

The Cowboys' backup QB is now 3-0 as a starter in the NFL.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Cooper Rush and his quiet swagger made history on Monday night.

Only four Cowboys have won their first three starts at quarterback: Roger Staubach, Steve Beuerlein, Jason Garrett... and Cooper Rush.

Trailing the New York Giants, 13-6, with less than a minute left in the third quarter, Rush led the Cowboys on a 75-yard game-tying drive.

Rush completed all five of his passes on the drive for 64 yards and running back Ezekiel Elliott capped it off with a one-yard touchdown run.

Tied 13-13 in the fourth quarter, Rush marched the Cowboys down field again.

The 28-year-old second-stringer from Central Michigan completed seven of eight passes for 65 yards including the go-ahead touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb's one-handed heroics in the end zone put the exclamation point on the Cowboy receiver's best drive of the season. Four of Lamb's team-high eight catches and 48 of his 87 yards came on the go-ahead drive.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, Rush became just the second quarterback in the Super Bowl era to win his first three career starts on game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime.

"Cooper played very well," said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy. "I thought he did a great job exercising the game plan... I thought he managed the game very well."

In his three starts as Cowboys quarterback, Rush has averaged 258 yards passing with four total touchdowns and one interception. His lone interception occurred last season against the Minnesota Vikings. Rush has not accounted for a turnover in 2022.

Jerry Jones wants a quarterback controversy because it would mean Rush has succeeded in place of starter Dak Prescott (which he has, thus far).

And I must say... I do appreciate Jerry's marketing tactics and pot-stirring, even if it comes at the expense of head coach Mike McCarthy's sanity.

When asked if Cooper Rush went undefeated filling in for Dak Prescott, Jerry Jones was non committal about who would start at QB when Dak returns.

Prescott (thumb) will return soon, perhaps as early as Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

If Prescott is still unable to firmly grip and throw the ball with his right hand by then, Rush's number will be called upon again.

This is the part where we mention the Commanders lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, 24-8, and allowed nine sacks.

For an encore, Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz and his sieve of an offensive live will face the NFL sack leaders. The Cowboys lead the league with 13 through Week 3.

Beuerlein is the only Cowboy to win his first four starts at quarterback. No Cowboys QB has won his first five.