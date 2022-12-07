The Arlington Renegades, DFW's XFL team, has released its 2023 uniforms

XFL announced it has selected Under Armour as the League’s official uniform partner.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas-based XFL starts its 2023 season in February and now we have a first look at the uniforms the teams will be rocking.

The uniforms, sponsored by Under Armour, were released on Wednesday, including unique home and away sets, each designed with an authentic execution of the individual team identities.

Here is a look at the uniforms for the Arlington Renegades:

“We have built an incredibly strong relationship with Under Armour over the years as our trusted partner with Project Rock,” said XFL Owner Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. “We have become industry leaders in game-changing, innovative products, specifically designed and tested for premium performance, which made them the perfect partners for our XFL brand. For almost two years now, we have been working closely with Under Armour to ensure these new uniforms not only represent the pride and history of each city, but are also designed to withstand the physicality of this sport and each player leaving it all on the field come game day. Now it’s time for our players to gear up and ball out XFL style for the 2023 season.”

XFL jerseys are Under Armour’s proprietary ArmourGrid 2 jersey, with locked-in Fit & Feel leveraging a hybrid of textiles placed where they are needed for durability, fit, and ventilation, according to an XFL press release.

ArmourGrid Vent, which makes up the front and back body panels on the jerseys, provides a “No-Grab” ventilated woven ripstop, while eliminating unnecessary areas of stretchy material. The shoulder yokes, collar and cuffs are made from Under Armour’s Twillot fabric, a durable wicking and anti-microbial tricot blend, while the side and lower body panels feature the high-stretch and ventilated Smokestack mesh.

“Uniforms are a unique and important part of the League, our team brands, and our players representing the cities they play for," said Russ Brandon, President of the XFL. "We think these home and away designs are ones that our fans will be proud to wear. In partnering with Under Armour, we’ve found a brand that not only shares our love for the game of football, but also our commitment to innovation with the goal of bringing athletes and the game to the next level."

The XFL will kick off on Feb. 18, 2023. For more information on tickets, visit XFL.com/tickets.