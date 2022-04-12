Report: Sonny Dykes, TCU agree to new deal amid successful 2022 season

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the Horned Frogs head coach has been extended and his pay will be boosted "to be near the top levels of the Big 12."

FORT WORTH, Texas — TCU's 2022 season has not only earned the Horned Frogs a spot in the College Football Playoff – the first Texas-based team to do so – but also a new contract for its coach.

ESPN reported Wednesday that head coach Sonny Dykes' contract had been extended a year through 2028 and his pay would be "boosted to be near the top levels of the Big 12."

For context, the Big 12's highest-paid coach is Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy, with a reported $7.5 million salary.

Dykes' new deal comes amid a 12-1 record in his first season as TCU's coach. He previously spent four years heading the program at nearby SMU, going 5-7 (2018), 10-3 (2019), 7-3 (2020) and 8-4 (2021). TCU went 5-7 last season in the final year of the Gary Patterson era.

TCU has overperformed its preseason expectations. The Horned Frogs were picked to finish seventh in the Big 12 (out of 10 teams). Instead, they went undefeated in the regular season, and their only blemish on the season was an overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship.

TCU is also the second team in the CFP history (2014 to present day) to begin the season unranked and end up in the playoff, according to ESPN. Michigan also accomplished the feat in 2021.

Ironically, Dykes and the Horned Frogs will take on Michigan at the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31.