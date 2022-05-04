Texas ranks 10th for costliest holiday burglaries, DFW is 6th among metros, study says

The average owner-estimated value property lost in DFW in December, according to the study, was $3,533.

DALLAS — Crimes during the holiday season account for nearly 8.1% of all crimes committed throughout the year, according to data compiled by Porch utilizing FBI's Crime Data Explorer.

In a study conducted by Porch, it found Texas ranked 10th nationally in terms of both frequency of burglaries in December and how costly those burglaries were. According to the study, Texas experiences 5% more burglaries in December than it does vs. an average month of the year.

Nationwide, nearly 5,000 homes were burglarized on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day last year, according to the study. Data showed nearly 2,700 happened on the 24th, with the other 2,200-plus occurring on the 25th.

Here is a look at the top 10 statewide average owner-estimated value property lost in December, according to the study:

California ($5,929) Connecticut ($4,336) Maryland ($4,241) Montana ($3,251) Oregon ($3,173) Colorado ($3,015) New Jersey ($2,901) Virginia ($2,839) New Hampshire ($2,766) Texas ($2,693)

Here is a look at the top 20 metros by the average owner-estimated value property lost in December, according to the study:

Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($9,165) San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA ($5,929) Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($3,821) Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC ($3,623) Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($3,597) Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX ($3,533) Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA ($3,499) Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, TN ($3,422) Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($3,346) Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($3,169) New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($2,984) Kansas City, MO-KS ($2,935) Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA,MD-WV ($2,795) Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($2,751) Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($2,744) Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($2,709) Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN ($2,630) St. Louis, MO-IL ($2,563) Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD ($2,447) Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI ($2,340)

While holiday burglaries might be more common in certain areas of the U.S. (like Texas), one sliver lining is that residential burglaries, in general, are declining and have been for the past 40 years, the study said.

Still, it never hurts to be cautious and follow these tips for home safety during the holidays.