Fort Worth hosting fourth American Cornhole League prelim featuring celebrities paired with pros

The winner will have a chance to compete in the ACL SuperHole IV Championship in August.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth is set to host the fourth prelim of the American Cornhole League (ACL) SuperHole IV, which will feature a tournament pairing celebrities with ACL Pros competing for $250,000 for charity.

Fort Worth's prelim features the following celebrity-ACL pro pairings:

Savannah Bananas player and baseball influencer Jackson Olson and Debra Odum

Celebrity fitness instructor Kendall Toole and Alan Rawls

Fitness model Paige Hathaway and AJ Sims

Actress and Austin, Texas resident Christy Carlson Romano and Dillon Turpin

The Fort Worth prelim at Dickies Arena is free for fans to attend and will also be aired on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. CST.

“Debra and I are going to dance all over the competition… literally… I’m going to teach her some choreographed baseball dances we do so we can celebrate accordingly” said Olson.

“I love what the ACL is doing for this wholesome, family friendly sport! I’m happy to compete if it means that something charitable could come out of it! Let’s have some fun!” Romano added.

Here are the winners of the first three prelims:

Scottsdale, Arizona: Boston Red Sox third baseman Justin Turner Defeated: San Fransisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson, former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, Seattle Seahawks wide reciever Tyler Lockett

Topeka, Kansas: Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. Defeated: Buffalo Bills teammates Dion Dawkins, Jordan Poyer and Tyler Matakevich

Miami, Florida: “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” star Vinny Guadagnino Defeated: WWE’s Charlotte Flair, “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Marysol Patton, and television personality Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban



The first SuperHole began in 2019 as a one-time event where New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones took on then-New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold in a battle of New York.

Since then, a multi-event series has taken off with a variety of personalities participating, including two-time SuperHole champion Doug Flutie, Rashad Jennings, Mac Jones, Devonta Smith, Jay Cutler, Shemar Moore, Phil Hellmuth, David Lim, Dawn Staley, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Dale Moss, Chuck Lidell, Vernon Davis, Zach Miller, Dion Dawkins, Kyle Van Noy, Greg Gaines, Terry Kirby, Brett Young, Jeff Mauro and more.

“It’s been a pretty fierce competition this year so far, with everyone really bringing their A-game to SuperHole and we expect another top-notch match in Fort Worth,” said Stacey Moore, Commissioner and Founder of the American Cornhole League. “We’re excited to bring some great celebrity cornhole action to fans in Fort Worth, as well as those tuning in at home, as everyone competes for a spot in the championship in August.”