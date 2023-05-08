'I'm disappointed' | Jordan Spieth explains why he is withdrawing from North Texas tournament

Spieth withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson in McKinney.

MCKINNEY, Texas — North Texas native Jordan Spieth will not be playing in his famous hometown golf tournament this year, the golfer announced through his Instagram page Monday evening.

Spieth, who was born in Dallas, withdrew from the AT&T Byron Nelson, which is a part of the PGA Tour and is currently hosted by TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas, which is about 30 miles northeast of Dallas.

In his Instagram Story, Spieth wrote out why he wouldn't be playing, explaining that he felt "severe pain in my left wrist" over the weekend and that it needs to heal. Spieth said he will evaluate the injury on a "week-to-week" basis.

He also added he was disappointed to miss the tournament and not be able to play in front of his family and friends.

Spieth has a total of 11 career starts at the AT&T Byron Nelson, including a runner-up finish in 2022. At the age of 16, Spieth accepted an exemption to play in this tournament in 2010, which was Byron Nelson's first amateur exemption since 1995.

Spieth's full Instagram Story was as follows:

"Over the weekend, I had severe pain in my left wrist and had doctors confirm an injury that requires rest and limited movement.

The AT&T Byron Nelson means the absolute world to me and I'm disappointed to miss it this week. Playing in front of family & friends in Dallas is one of the highlights of my year, and the tournament staff and volunteers are second to none. I look forward to being back next year and many years after.