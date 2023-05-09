x
Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen, who led Frogs to comeback Alamo Bowl win in 2016, in ICU, former coach Gary Patterson says

The 30-year-old is currently hospitalized in San Antonio, according to his former coach.
Credit: AP
TCU quarterback Bram Kohlhausen (6) runs for a touchdown against Oregon during the third overtime of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016, in San Antonio. TCU won in triple overtime.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO — Former TCU quarterback Bram Kohlhausen, who led the Horned Frogs to a legendary comeback win in the Alamo Bowl in 2016, is currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit in San Antonio, according to his former coach Gary Patterson

Patterson did not provide any further details other than the 30-year-old Kohlhausen "suffered serious injuries"

"Just wanted all Frogs to keep Bram Kohlhausen in your prayers tonight," Patterson wrote in a tweet. "He will need all your help and prayers!"

Patterson coached Kohlhausen during the quarterback's two years at TCU in 2014 and 2015.

The Houston native started in place of quarterback Trevone Boykin in the 2016 Alamo Bowl and led the Horned Frogs to a three-overtime win after a 31-0 deficit. He threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores.

Current TCU head coach Sonny Dykes was in San Antonio on Tuesday for a San Antonio Quarterback Club event. He spoke to KENS 5 and was asked about Kohlhausen's situation.

"I heard about it over the weekend. Certainly everybody's thoughts and prayers are with he and his family," Dykes said. "I think everybody knows how tough he is and what a fighter he is. We're all wishing a speedy recovery..."

