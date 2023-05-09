Former TCU QB Bram Kohlhausen, who led Frogs to comeback Alamo Bowl win in 2016, in ICU, former coach Gary Patterson says

The 30-year-old is currently hospitalized in San Antonio, according to his former coach.

SAN ANTONIO — Former TCU quarterback Bram Kohlhausen, who led the Horned Frogs to a legendary comeback win in the Alamo Bowl in 2016, is currently hospitalized in an intensive care unit in San Antonio, according to his former coach Gary Patterson.

Patterson did not provide any further details other than the 30-year-old Kohlhausen "suffered serious injuries"

"Just wanted all Frogs to keep Bram Kohlhausen in your prayers tonight," Patterson wrote in a tweet. "He will need all your help and prayers!"

Patterson coached Kohlhausen during the quarterback's two years at TCU in 2014 and 2015.

The Houston native started in place of quarterback Trevone Boykin in the 2016 Alamo Bowl and led the Horned Frogs to a three-overtime win after a 31-0 deficit. He threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two more scores.

Current TCU head coach Sonny Dykes was in San Antonio on Tuesday for a San Antonio Quarterback Club event. He spoke to KENS 5 and was asked about Kohlhausen's situation.

Quick visit with @TCUFootball Head Coach Sonny Dykes today at the San Antonio QB Club Lunch. He offered some words on the difficult news with former Frogs Quarterback Bram Kohlhausen who is in ICU at an area San Antonio hospital. @KENS5 @TCU_Athletics pic.twitter.com/JXYQCb92xx — Vinnie Vinzetta (@VVinzetta) May 9, 2023