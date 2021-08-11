VERIFY: Answering some of the most frequently asked COVID-19 questions

From questions about HIPAA to hydroxychloroquine to blood donations, WFAA provides answers to some of the most commonly asked viewer COVID-19 questions.

The WFAA VERIFY team has received a lot of viewer questions about COVID-19 specifically in the past few months.

Here are some of the most commonly asked questions viewers sent to WFAA from this time period and the answers as well.

THE QUESTION

Is a two-dose vaccine shot effective after six months?

THE ANSWER

It depends. A recent study shows Pfizer's vaccine wanes after six months. Moderna said its vaccine does not. However, the announcement didn't provide details about how the research was conducted. There are ongoing studies to further determine the efficacy of COVID-19 shots past six months.

THE SOURCES

THE QUESTION

Was the Johnson & Johnson vaccine made using fetal cell lines?

THE ANSWER

For this specific vaccine, yes. Fetal cell lines from more than 50 years ago were used to manufacture and develop the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

THE SOURCES

Dr. Mark Casanova, immediate past president of the Dallas County Medical Society

Dr. Ashley Garling, clinical assistant professor with the University of Texas at Austin College of Pharmacy

THE QUESTION

Does a business violate Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) by asking someone to show their vaccination card?

THE ANSWER

No, most businesses would not violate HIPAA by asking about someone's vaccination status.

THE SOURCES

THE QUESTION

Does the COVID-19 vaccine cause infertility?

THE ANSWER

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines do not cause fertility issues in men.

THE SOURCES

THE QUESTION

Are natural antibodies from a COVID-19 infection more effective than getting a vaccine?

THE ANSWER

No. While catching COVID-19 does provide some protection, a recent CDC study shows people who are unvaccinated and have had the virus are more than twice as likely to get the virus again compared to people who were fully vaccinated and contracted COVID-19.

THE SOURCES

THE QUESTION

Does the CDC know who has been vaccinated?

THE ANSWER

No. The data the CDC collects is deidentified, meaning it doesn't specify who has been vaccinated.

THE SOURCES

THE QUESTION

Could a COVID-19 mutation potentially make the vaccine useless?

THE ANSWER

No. As of what we know now, mutations have the potential to make the vaccines less effective but not useless.

THE SOURCES

THE QUESTION

Does hydroxychloroquine help patients hospitalized with COVID-19?

THE ANSWER

No. Hydroxychloroquine does not provide any medical benefit to hospitalized patients with COVID-19, based on National Institutes of Health (NIH) clinical research trials.

THE SOURCES

THE QUESTION

If I am fully vaccinated and then also got sick with COVID-19, can I catch the virus again?

THE ANSWER

Yes. While you have a much lower probability of being reinfected if you are vaccinated for COVID-19, there still is a chance you could catch it again, according to the CDC. In most cases with vaccinated people, symptoms will be less severe.

THE SOURCES

THE QUESTION

Do blood donations diminish the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine?

THE ANSWER

No. Since your body is constantly creating antibodies and is well able to replete them, donating blood does not impact the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine shot.

THE SOURCES

Dr. John Wherry, Chair of Systems Pharmacology and Translational Therapeutics and director of the Penn Institute for Immunology

Dr. Karen Roush, Vice Chairman of the Department of Pathology for the Methodist Health System

THE QUESTION

Are national health leaders still planning to get full approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the COVID-19 vaccine?

THE ANSWER

Yes. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government's infectious disease expert, he said he expects the shot to have full approval later in August.

THE SOURCES

THE QUESTION

Can a private business make employees get the COVID-19 vaccine?

THE ANSWER

Yes. It is legal for an employer to require employees to get a vaccine, according to legal experts. However, a worker who had adverse effects to a COVID-19 vaccine mandated by their employer can file a workers' compensations claim.

THE SOURCES

THE QUESTION

Can health officials determine if a COVID-19 case is an alpha variant or delta variant?

THE ANSWER

As of right now, no. Health officials say that information is not readily available, and current state tests used to determine if a person has COVID-19 do not determine which variant he or she has.

THE SOURCES

THE QUESTION

If it's my second time getting COVID-19, will I have the same experience?

THE ANSWER

The answer isn't clear, at this point. While rare, the symptoms for people re-infected have been anywhere from milder to similar to more serious.