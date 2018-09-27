Perhaps you’ve noticed... we’ve been doing more stories lately that offer a sense of hope...leave you with an understanding that all is not lost in a fallen world. That is a conscious decision on our part.

Feeding you a daily diet of information that leaves you with no desire to get up the next morning does no one any good.

By the same token, we don’t want to ignore the sad but important things that might be happening that you really do need to know.

It is a delicate balance, but in the long run, we think it serves to remind each of us…yes, the world can be a crazy place, but goodness and good people are all around us.

For example, this week we told you about retired Navy SEAL Daniel Licardo, he spent years helping amputees train to live a new life through the Adaptive Training Foundation. His work gave hope to people, some of whom thought life was passing them by.

Three weeks ago, a truck accident left Dan alive but it took his legs.

And who should rally around this champion teacher but his students and fellow warfighters who are now encouraging him to adjust to a new life, raising money to pay his medical bills.

Then there’s the Molinars. Mom, seven kids arrived homeless in White Settlement years ago, escaping an abusive father and husband. They found a new life in which all now work in the school district and one of the kids, Frank, is now superintendent

And finally, the Dallas community, that has wrapped its arms around a newborn, born early when her Mother was gunned down, and pledged to help her grandmother in her raising.

Good people…all around...who give us hope...people you’ll be seeing more of in weeks to come.

