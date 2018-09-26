DALLAS – The community is pooling resources to help a grieving grandmother with diapers and supplies needed to care for a one-year-old boy and an infant girl. The children were left behind after their mother, Delashon Rainey, was shot and killed.

Staff and supporters of Operation Community Care were busy in their office on the second floor of Red Bird Mall, on Wednesday. The team was pulling together diapers, clothing, bottles, wipes, and other supplies. "It’s our instinct to just go into action,” said Jeanette Berry, CEO of Operation Community Care.

The groups donated a basket of items to Sharon Jefferson, the grandmother of Rainey’s toddler and infant girl. The infant was delivered premature after Delashon Rainey was shot and killed in what police are calling an act of domestic violence.

"It’s a lot of stuff that we know is going to be needed today, and this week. As time goes by we will assist her with other needs," Berry said.

The donors partnering with to give supplies to Rainey’s family are from organizations like South Dallas Link, Camp Wisdom Now, Hugging Hearts, Carter House, Girlfriend Ministry, and Harmony. They wanted to do something, after learning Jefferson is now responsible for raising her grandchildren. The father of the children, Lagarius Rainey, remains in jail on murder charges. “I am also a grandmother," said community organizer Edna Pemberton. "They are not by themselves.”

Community members say they just want to make sure the grandmother will be okay. When Jefferson received the basket of supplies, she said she was gracious. She appreciated the gifts from concerned community members.

“Tell them, thank you for this, because I’m going to need all the support," Jefferson.

The family says raising Delashon Rainey’s one-year-old son will be tough. He witnessed his mom’s murder. "Right there where she laid down at, that’s where he stays at now. And he sits right there," Jefferson explained.

Caring for Rainey’s infant daughter will also be a challenge. The child remains in critical condition. Jefferson named the little girl, Delashon, after her mother – a woman the baby never got to meet. "I just want to thank the community, so much for helping my sister and her grandkids,” said Jefferson’s sister, Jo Jones. “She’s going to need all the support she needs to get through this.”

Community advocates from organizations like ‘No More Violence’ are also planning to visit with Jefferson and the family. The nonprofit’s founder, Trisha Allen, says she has been receiving calls from community members asking how they can help. The group is also working to assess the family’s immediate needs. Click here to learn more about the group.

Operation Community Care has a history of assisting single mothers and children. Anyone interested in donating diapers, clothing, or other supplies can contact Jeanette Berry at (469) 394-7653, or drop off donations at the Operation Community Care office located at Red Bird Mall, Suite 2028 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

