COVID-19 updates: Tarrant County hits highest single-day record for reported cases

County health officials reported 444 new cases on Sunday.

Tarrant County health officials reported a new single-day record for North Texas with 444 new COVID-19 cases confirmed Sunday.

Vinny Taneja, the director of Tarrant County's Health Department, told WFAA that this is an indication of a significant surge in cases across the county.

The countywide total number of cases now stands at 8,955, which includes 208 deaths and 4,160 recoveries.

State and local officials reported the highest hospitalizations numbers related to COVID-19 in North Texas and across the state last week.

That was true in Tarrant County as well, where the number of patients hospitalized rose to 275 on Saturday, according to health officials, the second highest the number has bee since tracking began in March. It had reached a new record on June 18, when patients totaled 283.

In North Texas as a region, there are currently at least 939 people hospitalized with the disease, according to state officials. There are at least 3,247 COVID-19 patients in hospitals across Texas as a whole.

Counties across the state are trying to stop the spread of COVID-19 by amending ordinances relating to wearing face coverings.

Friday, Dallas County commissioners voted 3-2 to pass an ordinance requiring businesses to require workers and customers to wear masks while shopping in their facilities.

Other counties have passed similar orders in other parts of the state.

Top updates for Sunday, June 21:

Princeton ISD employee tests positive after participating in summer workouts

An employee of Princeton Independent School District tested positive for the novel coronavirus, district officials announced on Saturday. The employee had been "associated" with the summer strength and condition program.

While the employee was mainly working at the high school, he also visited campus workouts at Southard and Clark middle schools, officials said.

As a result, the workouts will be suspended for two weeks, starting on Monday. The UIL's mandatory break will then take effect, so workouts will not resume util July 13, according to district officials.

Employees are in the process of contacting each athlete, and anyone who had contact with the case will be asked to quarantine for 14 days.

