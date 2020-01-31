ENNIS, Texas — For two years the City of Desoto didn't have a murder, it's now had seven in six months.

"We have been seeing an uptick in violent crime as has Dallas, which is our northern neighbor with their increase in murders and violent crime,” said Pete Schulte, Desoto Spokesperson.

Richardson police say they've arrested multiple robbery suspects from Dallas.

Ennis Police Chief Andy Harvey says they are arresting Dallas suspects for multiple crimes.

"Let's be real criminals and crime have no boundaries. They are going to go where they are comfortable and they are familiar,” said Chief Harvey.

Police across the Dallas-Fort Worth area say violent crime is becoming a regional problem and it's important they work together to fight it.

"Because if we are not communicating and we aren't working together, then we are just playing whack a mole, really at the end of the day. We will suppress crime in one area but then they are going to pop up somewhere else,” said Chief Harvey.

Chief Harvey says cities must resist just watching out for themselves and share intelligence that will help catch habitual criminals.

"Criminals are going to go where they are familiar and they know what is going in on cities as well. They keep up with whether police are out and they are enforcing and being proactive and they know what is going on in your areas just like you and me,” said Harvey.

Harvey says they have to do more proactive policing or they will continue to see more violence.

More on WFAA:

Violence in the city continues: Dallas had 4 shootings within 1 hour Sunday

Dallas police chief faces tough questions from city council on crime plan

Dallas mayor releases task force report to reduce gun violence