Overcome with incomprehensible agony, the children of Joe and Irma Garcia turned to their faith Thursday night for comfort

Four children, the youngest just 13, are now left without parents.

UVALDE, Texas — Father Eduardo Morales and an entire community wrapped their arms around the orphaned children of Joe and Irma Garcia.

“I know the families, so it's difficult," he said.

“Don’t let your anger turn into hate. You’re angry right now …They’re among us through you all”

Those who knew Irma Garcia called her “un amor," a loving woman. Her family says her body was found holding another student, protecting a child who was also killed inside her classroom.

“They were church going people, always willing to help, always seeing what they could do in the community, not just their children. and I hope that we remember how giving they were," Morales said.

Two days later, Irma’s husband, her high school sweetheart and husband of 24 years. died of a heart attack. The grief, too much to bear.

“I just couldn’t believe it," Eduardo said. "I said this can’t be happening. Tell them I’m on my way to the hospital.”

On Wednesday night, John Martinez, Joe and Irma's nephew, said the family has described this week as a nightmare, and they still hadn't come to terms with losing Irma.

Joe was a family man who would have done anything and everything for his four kids, he said.

They said they believe that Irma died a hero.

Four children, the youngest just 13, are now left without parents.

But their pastor and their community are here. Archbishop Gustavo Garcia Siller of the Asn Antonio archdiosese was in town as well, and blessed Garcia's children.

“We can move on with our lives and we probably will," he said. "Don’t forget to call the children”