School threats across North Texas on the rise following Uvalde elementary school attack

“I do know there was a threat to do harm to the school,” said Commander Matthew Chalmers, of the Weatherford Police Department.

WEATHERFORD, Texas — School districts across North Texas added more police presence after the tragedy in Uvalde, where a gunman took 21 lives.

After the school mass shooting, districts are on high alert, like Thursday in Weatherford.

Weatherford police told WFAA a man made a threat against Mary Martin Elementary School.

“Potentially, it could’ve been very bad,” said Chalmers.

Police in neighboring Hudson Oaks arrested the man for terroristic threat.

The arrest happened, as children were on their way to school Thursday morning.

“It wasn’t directly in front of the school. It was on the road that goes in front of the school,” said Chalmers.

Police said the information concerning the threat came in as an anonymous tip.

WFAA spoke to a woman who works nearby who said a customer came in two days ago and made threats. She said she immediately notified authorities, especially knowing her daughter goes to that school.

In the last two days alone, there were at least four incidents involving threats or weapons near or on campus, across North Texas.

At Dallas Independent School District, district officials said they have a program called the “Say Something” anonymous reporting system.

“Specifically, to help students address any serious concerns, like relating to violence, students struggling with harmful thoughts,” said Andrew Palacios, the principal at the School of Science Engineering.

Students can simply log onto the app, or go directly to www.saysomething.net.

“District administration, offices, Dallas ISD police are notified. Almost holistically, we get a response to the threat,” said Palacios.

Dallas ISD wants students to be educated about the app, especially as the school year is coming to an end.