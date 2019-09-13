Potential jurors are returning Friday morning to answer more questions in the Amber Guyger trial -- a former Dallas police officer accused of killing an unarmed man in his own apartment.



Jury selection is expected to start at 9 a.m. Last week Friday, potential jurors already filled out questionnaires which were read by attorneys on both sides. More than 4,000 potential jurors were summoned, and about 600 of them showed up. The jury of 12 people will decide if she committed murder, manslaughter or is not guilty.



Guyger is a former Dallas police officer who was off-duty when she shot Botham Jean. She claims she confused Jean's apartment with her own and thought he was a burglar. Jean was 26 years old.

The murder trial is scheduled for Sept. 23. Both sides said there is a lot at stake in one of the highest-profile cases in Dallas County history. Jean's death sparked outrage in the community, and many activists said the shooting was racially motivated.

