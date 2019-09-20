The murder trial for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is set to begin Monday.

WFAA will live stream complete coverage of the trial on all of its digital platforms including the new WFAA app, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and on WFAA.com.

Guyger, 31, is charged in the November 2018 fatal shooting of Botham Shem Jean. Guyger was off duty but still in uniform when she went into Jean's apartment at South Side Flats. She told investigators she believed she was walking into her own apartment and shot Jean believing he was an intruder.

Jean, 26, lived one floor above Guyger at the apartment building.

The incident sparked national outrage, many believing the shooting was racially-motivated. Guyger is white and Jean was black.

Jurors will likely be sequestered for the duration of the murder trial, which could take as long as two weeks.

Each day, investigative reporter Tanya Eiserer and several expert guests are scheduled to host the coverage and provide context and clarity to the trial proceedings.

More WFAA coverage: