Dallas mayor declares #BeLikeBo day for Sept. 29, in honor of Botham Jean

Jean, 26, was killed Sept. 6, 2018, by a Dallas police officer inside his apartment.

On Sunday, the Dallas mayor announced #BeLikeBo day on Sept. 29, in honor of Botham Jean who was killed two years ago inside his own apartment by a Dallas police officer.

Jean, 26, had been eating ice cream on his couch on Sept. 6, 2018, when Amber Guyger opened his door and shot him.

Guyger was off duty but still in uniform. She testified during her trial that she believed she was walking into her own apartment and believed Jean was an intruder.

Guyger was convicted of murder last year and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

She lived one floor below Jean at the Southside Flats apartments in Dallas. She was fired from the Dallas Police Department after the shooting.

Sept. 29 would have been Jean's 29th birthday.

Jean, better known as Bo, was born in Saint Lucia. He moved to the United States for college and then to Dallas to work as an accountant.

He was a song leader at Dallas West Church of Christ.

"Botham's voice was silenced too soon, but the day of service is a way for us to remember what he stood for: love, service, sharing, and giving," the church Minister Sammie L. Berry said in a written statement.

The Dallas mayor proclaimed Sept. 29 as a day of service to honor Jean's memory.

In the mayor's proclamation says "the world is a better place because Botham Jean lived in it."

"By giving back to his community, he set an example that all Dallasites can live by. I encourage everyone to Be Like Bo on his birthday this year and let the legacy of his short, bright life transcend the tragedy of his death," said Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson in a written statement.

Some Texas lawmakers plan to propose police reform legislation named for Jean. His alma mater, Harding University, started a scholarship in his memory.

Dallas City Council members have called for Lamar Street to be renamed in Jean's honor.