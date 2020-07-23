Dallas council members request Lamar Street to be changed to Botham Jean Boulevard

Lamar Street runs in front of Dallas police headquarters and the apartment complex where Jean lived and was killed by an off-duty officer.

Several Dallas City Council members submitted a request Thursday to change the name of South Lamar Street to Botham Jean Boulevard in honor of the 26-year-old man who was killed in his apartment by an off-duty officer.

The request – sent to City Manager T.C. Broadnax – is for S. Lamar Street from Interstate 30 to S. Central Expressway. The street also runs in front of Jack Evans Police Headquarters and the apartment complex where Jean lived and where he was killed.

Jean was eating ice cream inside his own apartment when Amber Guyger walked in and shot him in September 2018. She was off duty but still in her police uniform. She said she believed she was walking into her own apartment and thought Jean was an intruder.

Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for Jean's murder.

"Renaming the street in honor of Botham Jean would show the citizens of Dallas that his death was not in vain and show the world that his life mattered," the request said.

The request would need to be approved by the full City Council.

Jean "was a beloved son, brother and grandson, nephew and cousin and friend," the request said, in part. "He was an exemplary student, mentor and leader."

The street name change comes after an online campaign that was addressed to Dallas City Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano.

The request was signed by Medrano, Councilmember Omar Narvaez and Councilmember Adam Bazaldua.

"This is one way to not only honor the Jean family’s wishes but to show the world that not only does Botham’s life matter, Black Lives Matter," Bazaldia said in a statement. "I am proud to sign this memo with MPT Medrano and CM Omar Narvaez to have this taken up by our CPC."