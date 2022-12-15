Aaron Dean verdict: Reaction to manslaughter conviction in death of Atatiana Jefferson

The jury deliberated for more than 13 hours before reaching the verdict.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The long-awaited trial of former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean ended with a manslaughter conviction on Thursday.

A jury found Dean guilty of manslaughter in the death of Atatiana Jefferson. The former officer shot and killed her at her Fort Worth home in October 2019.

Prosecutors had been seeking a murder conviction but prior to deliberations, the judge allowed the jury to also consider the lesser charge of manslaughter.

The sentencing phase was expected to begin soon after the verdict was read. Dean faces two to 20 years in prison.

Officials and organizations gave statements on their reactions to the verdict.

(This story will be updated as more statements are released.)

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker

"Today's verdict provides a measure of justice, though it does not change the fact that a tragedy occurred that should have never happened. This tragedy for me has always been about Atatiana Jefferson - about her life as a daughter, sister, and aunt, and her lasting legacy. Many people in our community are hurting, and we must come together with compassion and grace. Our prayers are with the jury as they continue their service in the sentencing phase. May God bless Atatiana's memory and continue to be with her family."

Fort Worth councilman Chris Nettles

"We have been waiting for 1,160 days for justice to be served. And yet... justice still hasn't been served. This verdict is a slap in the face to the Black communities in Fort Worth and across the country. This verdict says that a white man can murder a Black woman in her own home with nothing more than a slap on the wrist - literally.

I don't know where we go from here, but I do know that things need to change.

I will continue to use my voice to fight for fairness, justice, and equality in Fort Worth. My prayers are with Ashley, Amber, Zion, and the rest of the Carr family. I will make sure that the City of Fort Worth continues to honor the legacy of Atatiana Carr Jefferson."

Fort Worth NAACP

"The Officers and members of the Fort Worth Tarrant County Branch of the NAACP join others across the nation in expressing relief that justice was served in the Aaron Dean verdict. We’re optimistic that this decision may represent a paradigm shift, where we begin to overcome racial and social injustices locally, regionally, and nationally that have been pervasive in policing. Whatever you feel about today’s verdict, it’s another reminder of how much more we have to do to heal as a nation. "There must be a strategy for change that will ensure an America that will be true to our constitution."

Former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price

"It is my hope and prayer that today’s long-awaited verdict provides a sense of closure and peace to Atatiana Jefferson’s family, friends, loved ones, and our entire community. The City of Fort Worth and nation have patiently waited for the judicial system to run its course and I applaud the professionalism of Judge Gallagher and jury.

While we continue the process of healing as a community the memory and legacy of Atatiana will continue on for generations to come. This marks a pivotal moment for our community, as an opportunity for us to remember and honor Atatiana. Together, we must acknowledge that there is still work to be done as we overcome biases and inequities in an effort to make Fort Worth the best city in the nation."

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX 33rd district)

"Today’s guilty verdict is one small step to delivering justice for Atatiana Jefferson and her family. While this verdict means the officer who killed Atatiana will finally be held accountable for his actions, it will never give Atatiana her life back or return her to her family."

"This verdict underscores the important work that needs to be done locally and nationally to ensure a tragedy like this one does not happen again. Going forward, the Tarrant County District Attorney must thoroughly and properly investigate cases like this and fight hard enough for fair jury representation. It’s time for the city of Fort Worth to create a civilian police review board that boosts transparency and accountability."

Next Generation Network