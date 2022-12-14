'The city will never be the same' | Fort Worth community leaders sound off while awaiting the verdict in Aaron Dean's murder trial

Many in Fort Worth are concerned about the impact the verdict could have on the city, and what it could mean for their community's future.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT WORTH, Texas — As so many in Fort Worth await the verdict in former Fort Worth Police Department officer Aaron Dean's murder trial, community members like Dr. Sandra Stanley are seriously concerned about the impact the jury's will have on the city.

Stanley grew up in the same neighborhood where Atatiana Jefferson was shot and killed by former Dean three years ago. Now, as the executive director and founder of the faith-based Opening Doors for Women in Need organization, she dedicates her life to helping women who get out of jail and prison transition back into society.

Her work is vital in making Fort Worth a better place to call home and, more importantly, a safe place. But she worries that each of those things could be put in jeopardy depending on the Dean trial verdict.

"I have a fear for my city," Stanley says. "I'm just concerned about if the decision is made -- the wrong decision."

Stanley isn't alone in that worry.

Community activists like Dr. Mark Kirkland believes the future path of Fort Worth depends on outcome of the trial.

"Regardless of the verdict, the city will never be the same," Kirkland said.

As a community activist, Kirkland has followed the Atatiana Jefferson case from Day One -- and he has remained fired up, demanding justice, throughout that time.

He's not alone in that fight either, he said.

"There are a group of young people that are in our village now that are really awake," Kirkland said. "They're not going to let the fire burn out."

Just like the protests that happened after Jefferson's death, Kirkland promised there will be protests for anything short of the verdict he wants -- especially after having watched the trial closely.

"Throughout this entire process, I just saw... y'know, the blue lives matter," Kirkland said. "We're not saying blue lives don't matter. They've always mattered. We say black lives matter [too]. But this is the first time that I've seen prosecutors go after a police officer the way that they went after them."

Now, a community waits.

What outcome will they receive? They'll wait at least one most sleep to find out.