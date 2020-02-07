Some attractions closing, holiday events canceled as COVID-19 cases surge in North Texas

Some cities are closing parks and canceling parades this Independence Day weekend, to keep large crowds from gathering during public health crisis.

GARLAND, Texas — As many families prepare for the Independence Day weekend, celebrations across North Texas will not include some of the traditional events many people have grown to enjoy.

It is eerily quiet around Windsurf Bay Park in Garland, Texas this week. Barricades are blocking access to the park and beach. Signs are also in place announcing the park is temporarily closed.

“During a time like this, I don’t understand why they have it closed down,” said Joshua Vaqueia, as he tried visiting the park on Thursday.

The surge in COVID-19 cases across North Texas has the City of Garland shutting down Windsurf Bay Park this holiday.

The City’s spokesman Saul Garza calls it a proactive move, considering thousands of people historically pack the park during the holiday weekend.

”The City does not want to add to the growing numbers,” Garza said. “Not only here in North Texas, but across the state.”

Miles away in the City of Arlington, it’s a similar story. The City’s long-running Independence Day Parade isn’t happening this year. That event is also canceled due to public health concerns.

Arlington’s Director of Communications Jay Warren said, “As we saw the numbers continue to rise and we got the guidance from the governor’s office and from out medical professionals, we felt that the parade is not really one of those things that we could do in a safe way.”

The City’s July 3 fireworks show will continue. However, the location is moving from downtown to the City’s entertainment district.

Six Flags, Texas Rangers, Dallas Cowboys and Texas Live are opening their parking lots for spectators to enjoy the fireworks.

"People can drive out there. You can social distance. You can stay in your car if you want," said Warren.

Event organizers said it’s all about safety this holiday weekend, and each person doing their part to help stop the spread of novel virus.