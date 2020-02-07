Here's which July 4 events in D-FW are canceled, online or still happening

Many cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have canceled Fourth of July events but are still having fireworks shows. Here's what's happening across the area.

Many cities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area are opting for socially distant Fourth of July events and fireworks as COVID-19 cases continue to rise.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott's recent executive order, groups of more than 100 people are not allowed unless specifically approved by a mayor or judge. They can also mandate health precautions.

The Rockwall City Council approved a measure to allow outdoor July 4 events to continue.

Abbott and state health officials still urge Texans to continue "wearing a face mask, washing their hands often and staying 6 feet apart from others."

Social-distanced events

Arlington

The City of Arlington moved the annual fireworks display to the Entertainment District. It begins at 9:30 p.m. and parking lots open to the public at 8 p.m.

Visitors can park to watch the show from the parking lots of Globe Life Field, AT&T Stadium and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, the city said. Families can set up chairs or tailgate to enjoy the free show. Go here to view a map from the city.

No vendors or other events will be available at the show.

"Spectators are encouraged to remain at and around their vehicles, maintain social distancing, wear a mask when appropriate, maintain proper hand sanitation, keep all trash with them, and bring their own food and drinks," the city said.

Fort Worth

Fort Worth's Fourth will begin at 9:20 p.m. People can watch from their home, backyard or balcony, the city said.

The festival portion of the event was canceled.

There will be no events at the Panther Island Pavilion to limit gathering. People and vehicles will not be allowed at the venue.

Frisco

The Frisco Freedom Fest fireworks extravaganza will continue as planned on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. at 8874 Coleman Blvd.

All guests are encouraged to stay in their vehicles, but those who leave their vehicles are asked to social distance 6 feet from people not in their group.

The show will also be streamed on the city's website or on the city's Facebook page. Go here for more information.

The "Hotter 'N Firecracker 5K, cornhole tournament and festival have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Grapevine

The city will have its 38th Annual July 4th Fireworks Extravaganza over Lake Grapevine starting at 9:30 p.m.

Face masks are required for those attending the fireworks show.

Parking is permitted in designated lots only. Go here for suggested viewing areas from the city.

People can also stay home and stream the show online, the city said.

Little Elm

The town of Little Elm will hold two fireworks shows on July 4, the city said.

One is at 9:30 p.m. at Little Elm Park where entry will be limited. Guests must purchase tickets in advance to get a parking space, which are $35 for residents and $40 for non-residents.

No walk-up entry will be allowed.

The second show is near Little Elm High School and "is designed to reach residents who cannot or choose not to go to the park," the city said.

McKinney

The Fourth of July parade will be a "drive-thru" parade from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. where the floats will be set up so that guests can drive by the floats and view them from the safety of their vehicles, the city said.

The fireworks show for Red, White and Boom starts at 9:30 p.m. and will be launched from the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch.

The show can be seen from up to 4 miles away, the city said. People are encouraged to watch it from their home or car.

No parking or foot traffic will be allowed at the soccer complex. Go here for more information.

The city has a face mask order in place for all businesses.

Mesquite

An 18-minute fireworks spectacular is planned at the Devil's Bowl Speedway on July 4. The pit gate opens at 6 p.m. and races begin at 8:30 p.m.

Plano

The City of Plano is hosting the All American 4th fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. July 4. The fireworks will launch from Lavon Farms near the Plano Event Center, which is on higher ground from where the fireworks are usually launched.

People are asked to view the fireworks from their own homes, vehicles or neighborhoods. The show can also be streamed online.

The city says to practice safe social distancing by keeping 6 feet between your group and other groups. Wear a face mask when in public.

No activities or vendors are planned. Go here for more information from the city of Plano.

Rockwall

Rockwall is one of the few cities that is holding its annual 4th of July parade and evening events following the city council's approval of the gathering of more than 100 people, per Abbott's executive order.

The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. on July 4 from Wilkinson-Sanders Stadium**.

Evening festivities include a parachute jump and a free live performance at 7 p.m. at Harry Myers Park.

The evening "will conclude with our annual fireworks show," the city said.

Trophy Club

Trophy Club will hold a fireworks show on 9:30 p.m. on July 4. It will be launched from Independence Park. There will be no other events held.

The health department advises guests to watch the fireworks show from their vehicle. If a person chooses not to stay in their vehicle, practice 6-foot social distancing from other groups.

There will only be a fireworks show due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the city said. The children's parade and other festivities were canceled.

"We are sad to have to make more changes to our beloved Fourth of July festivities, but in the interest of safety and adhering to social and physical distancing guidelines, we felt it best," the city said.

Weatherford

Weatherford is hosting Spark in the Park from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Heritage Park on July 4 with social distancing and health protocols. Face masks are required for persons 2 and older, the city said.

"Noncompliance will result in being asked to leave the grounds," the city said.

The capacity at the amphitheater will be reduced to 50%.

Six-foot social-distancing is encouraged between groups and when guests are in line for food vendors.

Virtual events

Addison

The Kaboom Town fireworks show was moved to a secure, out-of-town undisclosed location that is not open to the public, organizers said.

There will be no fireworks in Addison and no in-person viewing.

"Due to COVID-19 social distancing concerns, the 2020 Watch Party in Addison Circle Park and the Addison Airport Airshow have been canceled," organizers said.

The show can be viewed online at the Town of Addison YouTube channel. Go here for more information.

Irving

The city of Irving is hosting a virtual Independence Day Parade, reception and fireworks show beginning at 8:30 p.m. on July 4. It will show video from previous years' parades, fireworks and music. Go here for more information.

Canceled events

Bedford

The Bedford City Council decided to cancel all summer programs and events, including the Bedford 4thFest and fireworks.

"Canceling certain events and community services will also help to maintain essential services and address the potential shortfalls in this year’s budget," the city said.

Burleson

The city announced they will reschedule the parade and fireworks show to Nov. 7, the Saturday before Veteran's Day.

"If this year's celebrations went on as originally scheduled, many in our community would be excluded," the city said.

Crowley

The City of Crowley moved its Celebration of Freedom to Sept. 5 due to the "public health crisis and recommendations from the Governor of Texas and the CDC concerning large social gatherings," the city said in a memo.

The event in September will include all activities and a fireworks show.

Farmers Branch

Farmers Branch canceled their July 2 fireworks show due to "significant concerns about the spread of COVID-19 as well as prohibitions on gatherings of greater than 100 people," the city said in a tweet.