COVID-19 updates: Face coverings required at Dallas airports ahead of holiday travel

Several cities in Texas have announced they will close beach access points this weekend in efforts to prevent large gatherings.

As the holiday weekend approaches, DFW Airport has announced it will now require passengers and employees to wear face coverings.

As of Thursday, anyone over the age of 2, is required to wear a mask not only at the terminals but also in the parking garages, the Skylink, and rental car facilities.

The measures at DFW Airport are similar to those already in place at Dallas Love Field, which requires masks for anyone over the age of 10.

People are allowed to take off their masks while eating or drinking, and also when identifying themselves to TSA, at customs, or anywhere else where ID is required.

In addition to face-mask policies, flyers will be limited with their holiday travel, as Galveston and Padre Island will be shut down during the upcoming weekend.

Texas reported more than 8,000 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, which marked a new record for cases reported in one day.

For a daily roundup of the biggest coronavirus news from around North Texas and beyond, sign up for the WFAA COVID-19 email newsletter.

WFAA reporter Chris Sadeghi contributed to this story.