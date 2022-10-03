Texas AG Ken Paxton's tweet about HHS official Rachel Levine is flagged as 'hateful conduct'

On Twitter, Paxton refused to call Levine, who is transgender, a woman after the U.S. assistant secretary for health was named one of USA Today's "Women of the Year"

DALLAS — A tweet from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton was flagged as "hateful conduct" by Twitter on Thursday -- but the post still remained accessible by users of the social media platform.

The tweet in question was aimed at U.S. Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine, who is transgender.

In response to her being named one of USA Today's "Women of the Year," Paxton misgendered Levine by tweeting, "Rachel Levine is a man."

Twitter removed the tweet from immediate viewing, placing a warning over its words, and claiming it was due to a violation of the platform's rules on hateful conduct. The tweet, however, can still be accessed even as likes, comments and retweets were disabled. Quote-tweets are still enabled.

According to the social media giant, the tweet was not deleted due to possible public interest.

"Twitter stands for the value of direct access to powerful figures, and maintaining a robust public record provides benefits to accountability," reads Twitter's rules and policies.

Paxton, who is headed for a primary runoff election on May 24, released a statement on Friday, reaffirming his stance in regards to Thursday's tweet about Levine.

In his statement, Paxton claimed tech companies like Twitter are "anti-conservative and anti-Republican." He also said he is "exploring legal options to stop their one-sided censorship."

Paxton, along with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, recently urged the state Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to investigate parents of transgender children and to identify certain gender-affirming care as child abuse. Abbott had even issued a directive to the DFPS to begin investigations.

In late February, Paxton released an opinion that referred to puberty blockers and medical procedures meant to change a child's sex as child abuse under the Texas Family Code.

Last week, however, a Travis County judge blocked Abbott's directive regarding investigations by the state family department, and ruled a temporary injunction in place.

Paxton said he would be appealing that ruling.

The American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Texas and Lamda Legal also entered the legal dispute this week when they urged the Texas Third Court of Appeals to keep the temporary injunction.