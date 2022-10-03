Dallas County DA among criminal justice leaders urging Texas court to block directive targeting parents of transgender children

Gov. Greg Abbott had directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate certain gender-affirming care as child abuse.

DALLAS — Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot is among a group of over 90 criminal justice leaders from around the U.S. who are urging a court in Texas to block a directive from the governor that targets parents of transgender children.

The bipartisan group includes law enforcement leaders, attorneys general and former Department of Justice officials, according a release from the Dallas County DA's office.

An amicus brief was filed by the group in support of an argument for a temporary injunction against Gov. Greg Abbott's directive that the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) investigate certain gender-affirming care as child abuse.

In late February, Attorney General Ken Paxton released an opinion that identified puberty blockers and medical procedures meant to change a child's sex as child abuse under the Texas Family Code.

"The Texas directives at issue in this case threaten the very core of our system of justice and threaten to erode the foundational trust in government that is integral to promoting public safety," the group stated in their brief.

"I am proud to sign my name to this important legal document," Creuzot said in his own statement. "As I have made clear previously, my office will not be prosecuting parents or medical providers in accordance with this harmful directive."

One North Texas family with a transgender child said this week they were being investigated by officials for their parenting choices, and that Child Protective Services notified them about allegations of child abuse.

The family's attorney told WFAA that the family wasn't given much notice before a CPS investigator arrived at their home. The family also consented to a search of their home.

That family's attorney also said he is representing another family that's currently being investigated.