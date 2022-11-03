Travis County judge to consider Texas directive on gender-affirming care for transgender children

Last month, Gov. Greg Abbott instructed the DFPS to investigate parents who help their transgender children receive gender-affirming care.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — On Friday, a Travis County judge will consider if Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's directive concerning gender-affirming care for transgender children can stay in place.

The directive, issued by Abbott last month, instructs the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) to open child abuse investigations into parents who help their transgender children receive gender-affirming care.

Because of the directive, multiple families across the state – including in Austin – are already being investigated by the DFPS. But there have also been a lot of legal challenges to the directive.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and Lambda Legal have sued on behalf of a State employee who has a transgender child. She alleges she was put on leave and investigated by Child Protective Services after asking questions about the governor's directive.

KVUE's Pamela Comme attended Friday's 10 a.m. hearing. Follow her on Twitter for live updates.

In opening statements, the plaintiff said the defendant's actions were "chilling" and limited transgender youth.

Randa Mulanax, with DFPS, said that before the directive, she was not aware of any cases dealing with children in transgender care. Since the directive, Mulanax said there were three in her region and seven cases in the state. They are verifying the total number of cases and believe it is more.

The first witness to the stand for the plaintiff was an investigative supervisor for Child Protective Services. She has a 16-year-old transgender old child.

"I want to protect my child," said Plaintiff Jane Doe. "I don’t have words for how unbelievably awful this situation is. I don’t have my job, I don’t have this sense of security and privacy."

Last week, a Travis County judge granted a temporary restraining order, blocking the State from investigating the family. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton tried to appeal that decision but lost on Wednesday.

Now the ACLU and Lambda Legal want a judge to make that temporary restraining order against the State permanent and extend it to all parents of transgender children in Texas.

Austin-based attorney Ian Pittman represents two families currently under investigation.

"Any parent of a trans child in Texas has feared a day like this would come. Any parent of any child probably has a fear that something they may do may be misconstrued in a way that would involve the State," Pittman said.

Despite the pushback, Abbott remains firm on his decision. He believes the directive is protecting young Texans and says puberty blockers and medical procedures to change a child's sex are child abuse.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube