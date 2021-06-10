Gov. Abbott to hold briefing outlining plans to build Texas border wall

The briefing comes on the heels of Abbott's press conference last week in Del Rio in which he announced plans for a border wall.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon outlining more details on his recently-announced plans to build a so-called border wall on the boundary between Texas and Mexico.

Abbott has not fully detailed the plan yet, but in a podcast interview released Tuesday, the governor said the state will be soliciting donations to help fund the wall.

“When I do make the announcement later on this week, I will also be providing a link that you can click on and go to for everybody in the United States — really everybody in the entire world — who wants to help Texas build the border wall, there will be a place on there where they can," he said.

Abbott will be speaking from the Texas Capitol in Austin, according to the governor's office.

WHERE: Texas State Capitol

WHEN: Wednesday, June 16 at 3:00p.m.

WFAA plans to stream the briefing live on WFAA.com.

The briefing comes on the heels of Abbott's announcement during a press conference last week in Del Rio, which included various representatives from around Texas as the governor discussed the latest initiatives to "secure the southern border and address the ongoing humanitarian crisis."

Among those initiatives is a $1 billion allocation for border security from the state budget, and a task force that includes other public safety and state government officials. Abbott also announced plans to increase arrests along the border.

"They don't want to come to across the state of Texas anymore because it's not what they were expecting," Abbott said before being met with applause from those at the conference. "It's not the red carpet that the federal administration rolled out to them."

Abbott's action on the border follows after the Biden administration issued a proclamation that stopped border wall construction on his first day of office. It also comes as the Texas governor mounts a re-election campaign for office. Earlier this month, Trump backed Abbott for reelection in the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election.

Building a wall along the Texas-Mexico border was a key element of former President Donald Trump's successful 2016 election campaign plan that can be dated to when he was preparing his bid for a Republican nomination in 2014. His promise that Mexico would pay for it remained unfulfilled for the entirety of his administration.