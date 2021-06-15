Beloved fried chicken chain Bojangles is coming to North Texas

Bo-Berry biscuits are coming to Dallas-Fort Worth, y'all!

Get ready y'all, because the beloved fried chicken chain Bojangles is heading to North Texas. This means there will be even more options for delicious fried chicken and made-from-scratch biscuits than ever before.

Bojangles said it plans to open 15 corporately owned restaurants in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, the first of which will open as early as the first quarter of 2022.

Through a partnership with two new franchisees, Bojangles will also open three stores each in the Dallas and Houston markets by mid-2022, according to a news release.

Bojangles offers everything from fried chicken, chicken sandwiches, Bo-Tato Rounds, cajun pintos, and dirty rice - to sweet treats like Bo-Berry Biscuits, cinnamon biscuits, and sweet potato pie.

"Get ready, Texans, because our delicious chicken and biscuits are headed your way, and we can’t wait to serve you up some real deal, Southern flavor like only Bojangles does," Jose Costa, Bojangles’ chief growth officer, said in a written statement.

The North Carolina-based chain is quickly growing. In the past few months, it has signed expansion agreements to open up new stores in both Columbus, Ohio and Orlando, Florida.

"Growth is the name of the game, and we’re throwing our hat in the ring," Costa said.

People shared their excitement on social media about the expansion to North Texas, with some saying it's the best news they've heard all week:

