WFAA partners with Dallas Regional Chamber to host CD 32 debate Thursday

The debate will livestream across WFAA's digital platforms Thursday at noon.

The race for Congressional District 32 is heating up. And if you haven’t made your decision yet in this race, you’ll want to join us this Thursday.

WFAA is partnering with the Dallas Regional Chamber to present a live, virtual debate between the candidates in CD 32: Democrat incumbent Colin Allred and his Republican challenger Genevieve Collins.

WFAA will carry this debate live on its digital platforms this Thursday, Oct 22, from noon to 1 p.m.

The debate will be moderated by Jason Whitely, who also hosts Inside Texas Politics every Sunday morning at nine and co-hosts our weekly political podcast Y’all-itics.

The race for CD 32

Congressional District 32 is spread out over Dallas and Collin counties and includes parts of Dallas, the Park Cities, Garland and Richardson.

In November 2018, Dallas lawyer and former NFL player Colin Allred beat 11-term incumbent Republican Pete Sessions in a race that drew national attention and significant outside money to flip the district.

The Democrat sits on three Congressional committees: transportation and infrastructure, foreign affairs and veterans’ affairs. Much to the chagrin of many Republicans, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce endorsed Allred for his re-election effort.

Genevieve Collins is trying to take back the seat for Republicans. She told Inside Texas Politics that she’s planning to spend $2 million in advertising.

The local businesswoman is head of corporate strategy at Istation, an education technology firm in northeast Dallas.

This is the first ever political race for Collins, but she comes from a political family. Her grandmother, Calvert Keoun Collins, was the first woman ever elected to the Dallas City Council in 1957.