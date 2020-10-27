Tarrant County elections officials re-scanning thousands of ballots after machine error

The Tarrant County elections administrator said the vast majority of the ballots will be copied and counted in time for results to be released on Election Night.

Electronic scanners rejected about one-third of mailed ballots in Tarrant County — an issue that will need to be corrected so the ballots can be counted, the elections administrator told county commissioners Tuesday.

Elections officials are now working to fix the problem and get the ballots counted, said Heider Garcia, the Tarrant County elections administrator.

The ballot board will create copies, as the law requires, and then scan those copies properly to make sure the ballots are counted.

Garcia said the vast majority of the ballots will be copied and counted in time for results to be released as scheduled on Election Night.

"We started noticing about a third of them were being rejected by the scanners when they’re imaged," Garcia told county commissioners.

The problem appears to be with the scanners not reading every ballot barcode.

"What we believe at this point, is that the print shop that did these ballots for us, basically, can improve the quality of the printing," he said.

Around 10% of Tarrant County voters who have cast their ballots so far did so by mail, according to records from the Texas Secretary of State.

By the end of Monday, Tarrant County elections officials reported to the state they had 57,808 cumulative mail-in votes so far, compared to 512,305 in-person votes.

A third of those mail-in ballots would be more than 19,000 ballots.

A combined total of 570,113 voters had cast their ballots in the county through Monday. The county has seen around 47% of its more than 1.2 million registered voters turn out so far, according to data from the Secretary of State.

Voters in the county who have not yet returned mail-in ballots can continue to vote by mail and their ballot will be copied and counted, Garcia said.