Voters decide whether to support $3.7B Dallas ISD bond election

The bond election is the largest in state history. In the election, voters will also decide on two board trustees.

The Dallas Independent School District is asking voters to approve a $3.7 billion bond, which would include funding to improve 14 schools, new security technology and a new performing arts facility.

The five ballot proposals also include funding to renovate existing stadiums and swimming pools.

The bond proposal includes $114 million for safety and security, including new campus security cameras with motion sensors to provide real-time alerts and additional cameras will replace obsolete systems at all campuses, the district said.

Proposition A includes more than $3.2 billion in bonds to be dedicated to renovating aging facilities and infrastructure, Dallas ISD said. Of that, $1.1 billion is set aside for new and replacement campuses.

The district says there are HVAC systems, fire alarm systems, electrical panels and switchgear, plumbing fixtures and piping, and roofs that have less than five years left of use.

Proposition B would issue $270 million in bonds for buying and upgrading technology for better student connectivity, classroom technology, communications systems, enterprise systems and cybersecurity.

When students began virtual learning in September, approximately 20% of students had not connected with the district. Still, the district ordered laptops from the state.

Proposition C would issue $53.3 million in bonds for improving the district's stadiums, including field turf and high school practice tracks.

Proposition D would issue $66.1 million in bonds for a visual and performing arts center.

Proposition E would issue $33.5 million for renovating the district's natatoriums.

In the election, voters will also decide on two board trustees.

District 2 Trustee Dustin Marshall is running for his seat again. He faces challengers Nancy Rodriguez and Alex Enriquez.