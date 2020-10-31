94-year-old Dallas County woman among voters waiting for mail ballots to arrive

County leaders are blaming some return mail ballot delays, in part, to the U.S. Postal Service.

DALLAS — As Election Day nears, there are some voters in North Dallas who are growing concerned. Complaints about voters who have yet to receive the mail-in ballots they’ve requested are still surfacing.

"It was sent into the election board in September,” said Caryl Madison.

She’s been calling the Dallas County Elections Office on her sister’s behalf, trying to track down her absentee ballot.

"I have called them many, many, many times," said Madison.

Madison’s sister, Ona Jones, is 94 years old and homebound.

"She's a shut-in. She cannot get out. So, she has to depend on a mail-in ballot," explained Madison.

However, just as some other voters are complaining, the mail ballot still hadn’t arrived by Friday morning. Time to return the ballot by mail is running out.

Madison said voting in this election is extremely important for her sister.

“As I said, she is 94 years old. Not in good health physically. Mentally, she is very bright, but she has been adamant about voting, because she feels like with her condition, she feels like this will be the last presidential election that she gets to vote in."

This week, Dallas County leaders said mail-in ballots were issued to each voter who submitted a valid application. County leaders are blaming some return mail ballot delays, in part, to the U.S. Postal Service.

"If you don't have a mail ballot, then what I would suggest you do is you can vote in person or curbside,” advised Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

However, Madison said that is not possible in her sister’s case. The family is refusing to give up.

"I'm trying everything I can to make it possible for her to vote,” said Madison.

After following up on the family’s repeated calls to the county, Madison was able to speak directly to elections office staffers on Friday.