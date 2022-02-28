ELECTION RESULTS: Race for Texas comptroller

Check here for the results for the race for Texas comptroller.

On Tuesday, Texans will head to the polls to cast their ballots in the 2022 Texas primary election.

A number of offices are up for a vote - including major seats like the governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Voters will also decide who will represent them in both the state and U.S. capitols, as a number of seats changed as a result of redistricting that took place.

The office for Texas comptroller, currently held by Republican Glenn Hegar, is also up for election. Hegar is seeking a third term.

The Comptroller for the State of Texas is one of the six executive positions in the Texas government established by the Texas Constitution. They are chief financial officer for the state who oversees the state's finances and also acts "as the tax collector, the chief accountant, the chief revenue estimator, and chief treasurer for the state."

The comptroller held to a four-year term, and is up for election every four years at the same time the federal midterm elections take place, according to Ballotpedia.

Hegar has served as the state's comptroller since he was first elected on Nov. 4, 2014. He will face a Republican challenger, Mark Goloby, in the primary, the results of which will determine who is on the ballot for the November general election.

On the Democratic side, Janet Dudding, Tim Mahoney and Angel Vega are all vying to win the primary and advance to November general election.

Libertarian V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza is running unopposed.

The winners of each race will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. If no one candidate wins outright, the two top vote-getters will advance to a runoff.

We will be tracking the results on election night, which will be posted below. Races that have officially been called will appear highlighted in green. Bookmark this page and refresh it often for the latest.