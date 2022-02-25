Dallas County Dems win bid for temporary restraining order to extend early voting because of winter weather

The emergency hearing was expected to be heard via a telephone conference at 3:30 p.m.

DALLAS — Dallas County Democrats have won their request to get the early voting period for the Texas primary extended within the county, after a round of icy winter weather this week forced many polling locations to close early on Wednesday and completely on Thursday.

Early voting locations were also closed Monday because of the Presidents Day holiday.

WFAA spoke to Andrew Sommerman on the phone who confirmed that he filed a temporary restraining order in Judge Tanya Parker's court. The emergency hearing was expected to be heard via a telephone conference at 3:30 p.m.

After the hearing, which wrapped up around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the judge ruled to allow early voting locations in Dallas County to stay open until 10 p.m. The request to open polling locations for Saturday was not granted.

Sommerman, who serves as Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins' attorney, said the inclement weather prevented people from voting, and he wanted to make sure everyone has the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right to vote. He told WFAA he felt that "when we miss opportunities, we need to have make-up opportunities, just like with school."

Sommerman, a Democrat, is also running to become a Dallas County commissioner.

The two-week early voting period for the March 1 primary in Texas began on Monday, Feb. 14 and is set to end Friday, Feb. 25.

Election Day is on Tuesday.