CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — If you're a Harry Potter fan, you'll be happy to hear about this.

A brand new coffee shop recently opened in Corpus Christi and it's not just for wizards.

The Coffee Mug(gle) is a complete Harry Potter themed coffee shop where a lot of the merchandise is donated from the community.

Susan Almaguer, the owner of the business, said she's excited about opening this coffee shop and is hoping to expand the menu in the next few weeks.

"I just want everyone to come here and feel like they can hang out and just have a good time and just enjoy the atmosphere," Almaguer said.

The Coffee Mug(gle) is located at 1112 Morgan Ave. and for more information you can visit their Facebook page here.

