'When are we going to do something?' | Micah Parson, LeBron James, Steve Kerr and more across sports world react to deadly Uvalde school shooting

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr delivered a particularly impassioned plea for change ahead of Tuesday night's playoff game in Dallas.

UVALDE, Texas — At least 18 children and two adults were killed at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school on Tuesday by an 18-year-old gunman, who is also dead.

It is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Many in the sports world are reacting to the horrifying news, using their platforms to memorialize the deceased and/or to call for change

The Dallas Mavericks will hold a moment of silence before their Tuesday night playoff game against the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center.

Ahead of that contest -- Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals -- Warriors head coach Steve Kerr delivered an impassioned plea, calling on United States politicians to act.

"When are we going to do something?," Kerr asked. "I’m so tired of coming up here offering condolences to the devastated families. I’m so tired of moments of silence. Enough... We can’t get numb to this."

Steve Kerr delivered an empassioned, fiery 2:49 speech, condemning today’s shooting in Uvalde, and the inaction of the Senate on gun control pic.twitter.com/1t6DjFJ96w — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 24, 2022

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd also expressed his frustrations when addressing the media before Game 4.

"The news with what's happening in not only Texas, but our country, is sad," Kidd said. "As coaches or fathers, we have kids... We will truly play with heavy hearts tonight."

WNBA team the Dallas Wings also released the following statement ahead of its game against the Connecticut Sun this evening: "Tonight we play for Uvalde, Texas. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims, their families and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community."

Like Kerr, Kidd and the Wings, much of the sports world reacted with messages of frustration as well as support and prayers for the victims and their families.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons tweeted that "change must come."

These attack are just getting worst!! Prayers to those families involved!!! Change must come!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 24, 2022

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence tweeted directly at Texas Gov. Gregt Abbott and asked, "How are our tax dollars not going to those who need the most protection??!! OUR CHILDREN!"

. @GregAbbott_TX Who is going to stand up and DEMAND we have better security at all these schools that can’t afford it???? How are our tax dollars not going to those who need the most protection??!! OUR CHILDREN! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) May 24, 2022

Lawrence also called the Uvalde shooting "senseless" and said "our leadership today has let us down time & time again."

Praying for those who affected by todays horrific school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde Texas. Another day, another senseless act of Gun Violence. I will continue to use my platform to build up better leaders because our leadership today has let us down time & time again!! — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) May 24, 2022

Lawrence also amplified similar messaging from NBA superstar LeBron James.

. @KingJames let’s work together to get ample security systems built for all those who don’t have them!!!! Are kids need us since our government won’t. https://t.co/plQplpZnxR — DeMarcus Lawrence (@TankLawrence) May 24, 2022

James, for his part, offered prayers and also demanded change.

There simply has to be change! HAS TO BE!! 😔😔😔😔🥺🥺🥺🥺.. Praying to the heavens above to all with kids these days in schools. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 24, 2022

Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes also offered prayers to Texans affected by the tragedy, while calling for such shootings to stop.

Has to stop man…… prayers to all the families in Texas 🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 24, 2022

Dallas Stars legend Mike Modano also shared his thoughts and prayers.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of Robb Elementary. 🙏🙏 — Mike Modano (@9modano) May 24, 2022

The Dallas Mavericks retweeted an NBA statement that offered "thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to the victims’ family and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community."

The Dallas Cowboys called the shooting "tragic" while offering similar prayers for the Uvalde community.

The entire Dallas Cowboys organization grieves alongside the community of Uvalde and all of those affected by today’s tragic event. As we mourn the loss of innocent life, our hearts and prayers are with the victims’ families, loved ones, faculty and staff of Robb Elementary. — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) May 24, 2022

The Texas Rangers additionally offered their organization's "deepest sympathies."

Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest sympathies are with the Uvalde community and the families, friends, and loved ones of those lost today. — Texas Rangers ⚾ Foundation (@RangersCare) May 24, 2022

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, meanwhile, called the shooting "absolutely tragic" while adding that "We have to do better as a country!!"