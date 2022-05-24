Texas leaders react to shooting at Uvalde elementary school

SAN ANTONIO — At least 15 people, including 14 children, are dead following a shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott.
The alleged shooter was killed, local police confirmed. It is believed that shooter acted alone.
While the situation continues to develop, Texas leaders have taken to social media.
“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal.”
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted that the aftermath is sickening.
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff shared a statement as well:
"It is with profound grief and broken hearts that we learn about the news coming our way this afternoon. We stand united with the community in Uvalde and offer our assistance. We also mourn with them over the lives of those children and adults lost to violence. Bexar County is sending personnel and material from the Office of Emergency Management, the Medical Examiner’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office, and University Hospital to support the ongoing operation."
U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales tweeted that he has been in communication with Mayor Don McLaughlin. He later tweeted a Bible verse, also sending prayers for the families.
We also heard from Former United States Representative and candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke:
San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus also tweeted that the department has sent resources to assist in Uvalde. Authorities are "standing by to assist as further needed."
Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar also deployed units to assist. The BCSO Emergency Ops Mobile Unit was on standby as of last check.
Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives Dade Phelan said he reached out to Rep. King and is keeping in touch with Texas authorities as more develops.
Senator Ted Cruz took to Twitter to say he and Heidi are praying for the children and families affected in the horrific shooting.
Also, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre tweeted that President Biden has been briefed on the shooting.