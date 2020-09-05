Man accused of shooting, killing woman near Garland Walmart, police say

Officers said the victim, identified as 33-year-old Jessica Watkins, was seen speaking with a man, who was sitting in his vehicle parked at one of the gas pumps.

A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a woman in Garland, officials said.

Just after 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a gas station located in the 500 block of West Interstate 30 Freeway near Walmart in response to the shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital, where she was later died from her injuries.

Officers said the victim, identified as 33-year-old Jessica Watkins, was seen speaking with a man, who was sitting in his vehicle parked at one of the gas pumps. During the encounter, the man reportedly shot the Watkins and fled the scene in his vehicle.

Police obtained to the license plate information of the suspect and identified him as 28-year-old Aaron Haas.

Haas was located Friday evening at a home in the 1500 block of Walnut Ridge Drive in Rockwall.

Haas was taken into custody on a murder complaint and transported to the Garland jail. No bond has been set at this time.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.