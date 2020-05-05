Dallas police officer arrested on DWI charge while on duty, authorities say

A Dallas police officer was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated early Monday, a Dallas Police Department spokesperson said.
Sr. Cpl. Sean Mock was arrested around 2:15 a.m. while sitting in a parked mark squad car, according to the spokesperson.
He was on duty at the time of the arrest.
Mock was booked into the Dallas County jail before he posted a $500 cash bond.
He is now being investigated by internal affairs. Mock has been a Dallas police officer since July 2009 and works in the northwest patrol division.
He will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.