Dallas police officer arrested on DWI charge while on duty, authorities say

He is now being investigated by Internal Affairs.
Credit: Dallas County
Mugshot of Sean Mock

A Dallas police officer was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated early Monday, a Dallas Police Department spokesperson said. 

Sr. Cpl. Sean Mock was arrested around 2:15 a.m. while sitting in a parked mark squad car, according to the spokesperson. 

He was on duty at the time of the arrest.

Mock was booked into the Dallas County jail before he posted a $500 cash bond. 

He is now being investigated by internal affairs. Mock has been a Dallas police officer since July 2009 and works in the northwest patrol division. 

He will be on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. 

