Arlington police searching for suspect after man killed in shooting

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Richard Coleman at 817-459-5373.

Arlington police are working to identify the person who shot and killed a man Sunday night.

Police say the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on the 600 block of McQueary Street. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s who had been shot in his abdomen.

Investigators believe he had been in a fight and physical altercation with another person near the street leading up to the shooting, according to police.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are trying to identify the suspect and their motive, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Richard Coleman at 817-459-5373. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.