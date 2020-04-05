Quality Sausage forced employees to come to work sick, family claims in wrongful death lawsuit

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins confirmed last week that there was an outbreak of COVID-19 at a meat packaging facility.

Editor's note: The above video is from a press conference held on April 28 about the COVID-19 cases at the plant.

The family of a Quality Sausage Company employee who died from COVID-19 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the meat packaging company, new documents show.

Hugo Dominguez died on April 25 after he contracted the disease at the West Dallas plant, the lawsuit alleges. The family claims the company was negligent towards its employees, and wants the company held liable for Dominguez's death.

Employees, including Dominguez, were made to keep coming to work even when they told supervisors they were sick, according to the lawsuit. Otherwise, they were told they would be laid off.

"He was a victim of a workplace which gave more importance to profits, than human life," the lawsuit said.

The plant "refused to take the pandemic seriously, and kept its functions as normal, taking no precautions and implementing no protocols for the safety of its workers," even after employees reported being sick by April 8, the lawsuit claimed.

Employees were also not given personal protective equipment nor asked to maintain six feet of distance from each other in accordance with CDC guidelines and Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins' orders, the lawsuit alleges, creating an unsafe work environment.

Dominguez was one of two employees at the plant who died after testing positive for COVID-19, Carlos Quintanilla of Accion America said during a news conference held April 28. The other worker who died was Mathias Martinez. Both men were in their 30s.

Dominguez was "a man with a strong work ethic and deep commitment to his children and family, he continued to work till the day he just couldn’t go on, and a few days later he was gone," according to the lawsuit.

Quintanilla said the facility closed on April 24, a week after an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Of the 500 employees at the plant, he said 52 had tested positive as of last week, along with dozens more that were waiting on results.

County health officials said they are investigating the spread of the disease at Quality Sausage.

The company said it had not yet received the lawsuit and would not comment on pending litigation, though it did say the company has "continually updated" procedures to follow CDC and OSHA guidelines.

WFAA digital reporter Jay Wallis contributed to this report.