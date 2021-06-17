Young child dead, 2 others injured after a stabbing in southeast Dallas, police say

Neighbors told WFAA a woman was suffering from a mental episode when she stabbed her young child and two others.

Dallas police are investigating after a child was killed and two other people were hurt in a stabbing Thursday.

Officers responded to the stabbing call Thursday afternoon on Frazier Street in southeast Dallas, near JJ Craft Park.

Neighbors and sources told WFAA that a mother suffering from a mental episode stabbed her young child, a teen neighbor and another relative. The victims were all taken to the hospital in two separate cars, but the child did not survive, according to sources.

A Dallas County Sheriff's Office employee was nearby, sources said, and helped in the aftermath.

"She stabbed the baby, and attempted to stab everybody else," Jeanetta Thomas, who lives nearby the suspect's home, told WFAA. "They were trying to get to the police, through to the police, nobody answered. A neighbor or one of the two tried to call 911. It took an off duty cop to help him."

JUST IN: this is Lamont Levels, the neighbor who called 911 when he was told about the possible stabbings.



He said he couldn’t get through to 911 for a long period of time. @wfaa has covered this issue extensively as the nation faces a dispatcher shortage. pic.twitter.com/Gsf9RybPqO — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) June 17, 2021