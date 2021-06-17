It's quacktastic! Here's how you can see the World's Largest Rubber Duck in D-FW

The ducks will be in Fort Worth next month along with a free festival.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Guess who's dropping into Funky Town this summer? It's the World's Largest Duck!

Get your cameras ready for Mama duck, which stands over six stories high, and baby duck Timmy at Trinity Park near Downtown Fort Worth.

This is part of the free Big #KindnessDuck Party and festival, which will have live music, food trucks, drink vendors, crafts and games.

Here's when you can see them:

July 23: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 24: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

July 25: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You may have seen the ducks on social media when they toured Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Long Island, Toronto, Tacoma, Green Bay and Erie.

Now it's time for the ducks to visit the Lone Star State.

“Texas, and Fort Worth in particular, made a lot of sense to be the first post-COVID appearance for Mama Duck," Craig Samborski, owner and head duck wrangler, said in a statement. "Everything in Texas is BIG, and we wanted Mama Duck to return to the public in a big way. The World’s Largest Rubber Duck inspires us to spread kindness and joy, and the festival being put on by Kyle Wagner and the Kindness Duck Project is a perfect fit."

The Kindness Duck Project is a non-profit organization whose three-pillar mission is: