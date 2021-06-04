'Art feeds the soul': In-person shows return to Moody Performance Hall in Dallas

Bruce Wood Dance is back with in-person performances of UNITE at Moody Performance Hall June 4-6.

DALLAS — Entertainment appears to be on the rebound in arts districts across North Texas. That’s a promising reality after the coronavirus pandemic shut down many theaters, venues, and shows.

“We know art feeds the soul. People need that right now,” said Joy Bollinger, Artistic Director of Bruce Wood Dance.

This is a special weekend for Bruce Wood Dance. The Dallas-based company is finally back with in-person performances at Moody Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District, June 4-6.

“The theater is at 30% capacity. So, even though that is financially challenging, we are committed to reaching our audience,” Bollinger explained.

Bruce Wood Dance is presenting its concert called UNITE. The program features several works, including two world premieres and other dances that will take audiences on a journey through laughter, awe, and inspiration.

“It’s almost like a surreal experience, what’s happening right now. This is the first performance after over a year,” said Omar Roman De Jesus, founder and artistic director of Boca Tuya.

Roman de Jesus created a colorful number for UNITE titled Sombreristas. He says there is nothing like the connection between a live audience and the artists.

“My work is going to be on a real stage, like a big stage, with legit lighting,” Roman de Jesus cheered.

Like many performing arts companies, over the past year, Bruce Wood Dance was forced to be innovative and imaginative. The group produced virtual concerts and experimented with dances in different locations around Dallas.

It’s back to the traditional stage, surrounded by an audience, the artists say they appreciate most.

“We’ve hung on for a long time. We are ready to get back to it. To move full steam ahead. But we need support,” Bollinger added.